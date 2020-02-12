Analysts Expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.48). Momenta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 714.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MNTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

MNTA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 763,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,338. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.00. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $32.37.

In related news, insider Ian Fier sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $25,868.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $556,344.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,923.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,853 shares of company stock valued at $5,755,756. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,357,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,408 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,229 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 657,936 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $11,838,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 709.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 403,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.