Analysts Expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Analysts expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.48). Momenta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 714.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

MNTA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 763,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,338. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.00. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $32.37.

In related news, insider Ian Fier sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $25,868.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $556,344.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,923.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,853 shares of company stock valued at $5,755,756. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,357,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,408 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,229 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 657,936 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $11,838,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 709.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 403,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.