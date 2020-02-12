Analysts Issue Forecasts for KP Tissue Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KPT. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

TSE:KPT opened at C$10.94 on Wednesday. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of C$7.73 and a 12-month high of C$11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.35 million and a PE ratio of -49.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.40.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.