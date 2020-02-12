Analysts Set $13.75 Price Target for DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $13.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DRDGOLD an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.75 price objective on shares of DRDGOLD in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.40.
DRDGOLD Company Profile
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.
Read More: Neutral Rating
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DRDGOLD (DRD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.