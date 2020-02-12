Analysts Set $13.75 Price Target for DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $13.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DRDGOLD an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.75 price objective on shares of DRDGOLD in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in DRDGOLD by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in DRDGOLD by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DRDGOLD by 730.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DRDGOLD (DRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.