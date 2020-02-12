Analysts Set $2.00 Target Price for Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM)

Shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Concord Medical Services an industry rank of 21 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of CCM opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Concord Medical Services has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concord Medical Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Concord Medical Services worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

