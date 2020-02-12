Analysts Set Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Target Price at €797.86

Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €797.86 ($927.74).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €740.00 ($860.47) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €900.00 ($1,046.51) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Adyen Company Profile

