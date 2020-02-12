Analysts Set Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Target Price at $245.06

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $247.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

APD opened at $252.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $168.62 and a fifty-two week high of $254.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.65 and a 200-day moving average of $228.13.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 40.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

