Analysts Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) PT at $78.40

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $393,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.13%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

