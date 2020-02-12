Analysts Set Expectations for Nasdaq Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 28,741.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 288,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after buying an additional 287,417 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,777.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 155,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 502,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,897,000 after purchasing an additional 127,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,258,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,208,000 after purchasing an additional 103,610 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 300,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78,707 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

