Analysts Set Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT at $138.84

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 2.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,028,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,740,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 19.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,702,000 after buying an additional 150,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Five Below by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after buying an additional 76,519 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $107,185,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 13.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 804,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,490,000 after buying an additional 98,171 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Five Below has a 1 year low of $95.52 and a 1 year high of $148.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

