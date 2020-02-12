Analysts Set General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Target Price at $55.61

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.61.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,166,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,562. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

