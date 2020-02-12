Analysts Set Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Price Target at $24.33

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MYOV shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.11. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). On average, analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $295,729.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,597 shares in the company, valued at $537,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,509,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,641,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,046,099 shares of company stock worth $61,228,506 and have sold 46,144 shares worth $711,963. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

