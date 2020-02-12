Analysts Set Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) PT at $18.03

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.03.
PVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Pretium Resources from $24.80 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st.
PVG traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. 454,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,795. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76 and a beta of -0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $13.83.
About Pretium Resources
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
