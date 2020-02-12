Analysts Set Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) PT at $18.03

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.03.

PVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Pretium Resources from $24.80 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

PVG traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. 454,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,795. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76 and a beta of -0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $13.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after buying an additional 391,775 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,089,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at $3,459,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pretium Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,626,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after buying an additional 195,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

