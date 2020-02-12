Analysts Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target at $38.33

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCOM. ValuEngine raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Trip.com Group stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,152,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.65. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.02.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,240,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,612,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,239,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

