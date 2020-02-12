Analysts Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target at $38.33

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCOM. ValuEngine raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th.
Trip.com Group stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,152,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.65. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.02.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,240,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,612,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,239,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.
