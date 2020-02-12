Analysts Set WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Price Target at $237.38

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of WEX opened at $215.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.07. WEX has a 52-week low of $167.61 and a 52-week high of $234.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,152 shares of company stock valued at $4,633,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in WEX by 709.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

