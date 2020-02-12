ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AGG) Trading 1.9% Higher

ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AGG)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$5.95 ($4.22) and last traded at A$5.86 ($4.16), 6,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.75 ($4.08).

The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of A$5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90.

ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile (ASX:AGG)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

