Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,808 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,113 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Apache by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 259,616 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Apache by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,354,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 165,813 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 20.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,269,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,491,000 after purchasing an additional 214,290 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,192,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 397,612 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APA opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.99. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $38.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Apache’s payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, insider Wheals Rob acquired 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

