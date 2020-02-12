Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.1% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, Lpwm LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.27. 16,173,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,789,402. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.72. The company has a market cap of $1,421.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

