AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of AptarGroup worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in AptarGroup by 12,962.5% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $260,744.49. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,564 shares of company stock worth $2,733,898. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,806. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.21 and a fifty-two week high of $126.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

