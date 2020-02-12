Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.70

Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and traded as low as $5.27. Arca Biopharma shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 11,848 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.90.

Arca Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), is an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

