ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for ArcelorMittal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

