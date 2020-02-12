Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Up 12.5%

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s stock price shot up 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $13.80, 232,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 240% from the average session volume of 68,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $182.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, CFO Andy Sassine bought 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $54,964.77. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 268,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,023.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,802,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 298,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 168,556 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 168,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. 30.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

