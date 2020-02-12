Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Ardelyx stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $252,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

