Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.68

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.68 and traded as high as $5.89. Arlington Asset Investment shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 798,295 shares trading hands.

AI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Arlington Asset Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $214.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.36%. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Arlington Asset Investment during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Arlington Asset Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arlington Asset Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Arlington Asset Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI)

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

