Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.68

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.68 and traded as high as $5.89. Arlington Asset Investment shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 798,295 shares trading hands.
AI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Arlington Asset Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $214.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.02.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Arlington Asset Investment during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Arlington Asset Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arlington Asset Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Arlington Asset Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI)
Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.
See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.