Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Hits New 52-Week High at $290.60

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290.60 ($3.82) and last traded at GBX 286 ($3.76), with a volume of 191701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277.40 ($3.65).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrow Global Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 294.86 ($3.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.05 million and a P/E ratio of 12.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 269.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 235.67.

In other Arrow Global Group news, insider Andrew C. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £23,800 ($31,307.55). Insiders acquired 10,111 shares of company stock worth $2,409,913 over the last quarter.

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

