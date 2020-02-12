Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.13-10.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.74.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Assurant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Assurant stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.61. 507,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,449. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.94 and a 200 day moving average of $127.04. Assurant has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $140.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 43.45%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $249,038.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,236 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

