Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Assured Guaranty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE AGO opened at $47.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $39.89 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $138,236.00. Also, CFO Cary D. Baetz acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Insiders have bought 86,256 shares of company stock worth $3,643,027 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 30.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 28,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 438.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 43,553 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 951.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 54.4% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

