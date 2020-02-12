Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.33

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.33 and last traded at $45.33, with a volume of 954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -156.10 and a beta of 1.48.
About Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)
Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.
