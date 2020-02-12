Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.33

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.33 and last traded at $45.33, with a volume of 954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -156.10 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,150,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 669,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $3,207,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Astec Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

