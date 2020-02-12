Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Hits $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.91 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.36 or 0.03561239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00248101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039864 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00142818 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

