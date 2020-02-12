AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Short Interest Update

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,970,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the January 15th total of 113,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 108,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 31,972,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,731,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39. AT&T has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $278.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

