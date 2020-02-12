Augur Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $16.71 or 0.00162762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, AirSwap, BX Thailand and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Augur has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $183.83 million and approximately $25.76 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Augur alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.30 or 0.03655188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00248669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00037744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00139740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, Bittrex, ABCC, HitBTC, ChaoEX, CoinTiger, Kraken, Bithumb, Gate.io, IDEX, GOPAX, Gatecoin, Zebpay, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Liqui, Bitsane, LATOKEN, Bitbns, Binance, Upbit, Mercatox, Cobinhood, Koinex, Cryptopia, BitBay, AirSwap, BX Thailand and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.