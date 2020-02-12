AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.41

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.41 and traded as high as $14.62. AutoCanada shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 103,605 shares traded.

ACQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$12.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.10.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $390.14 million and a P/E ratio of -10.12.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.