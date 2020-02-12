AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.64 and last traded at $46.49, approximately 2,791,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 757,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.73.

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,291.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,165 shares in the company, valued at $957,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

