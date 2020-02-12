AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.69.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $222.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $191.42 and a 12-month high of $223.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.61.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.