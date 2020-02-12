Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

NYSE AVNS opened at $29.40 on Monday. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,214,000 after purchasing an additional 256,525 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 325,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 189,800 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 143,339 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $3,788,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 317.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 77,759 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

