Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) PT Raised to $40.00

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.22% from the company’s previous close.

AVRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Avrobio from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avrobio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

Avrobio stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 76,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. Avrobio has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52.

In other Avrobio news, Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,070,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $1,736,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,061,037.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,910. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avrobio by 40.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after buying an additional 376,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avrobio by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 174,121 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avrobio during the third quarter valued at $11,707,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Avrobio by 9.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 658,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 58,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Avrobio by 150.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 386,724 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

