Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Avrobio traded as high as $29.32 and last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 233255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVRO. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Avrobio from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $1,736,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,037.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,512 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,910 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avrobio by 40.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 376,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avrobio by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 174,121 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter valued at about $11,707,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Avrobio by 9.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 658,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 58,058 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avrobio by 150.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 386,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.73.

About Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

