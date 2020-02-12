Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Avrobio traded as high as $29.32 and last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 233255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVRO. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Avrobio from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.
In related news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $1,736,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,037.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,512 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,910 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.73.
About Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO)
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.
