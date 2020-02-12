Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

NASDAQ:AWRE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. 3,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,800. Aware has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.50 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13.

AWRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $45,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 27,700 shares of company stock worth $83,728 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aware

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

