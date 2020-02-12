Axe (AXE) Reaches Market Cap of $3.06 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005615 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000514 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 100.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,259,276 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

