Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.95. Axos Financial posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 180,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

