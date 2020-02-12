Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Azure Power Global updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:AZRE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,709. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $503.15 million, a P/E ratio of -142.21 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZRE. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upgraded Azure Power Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azure Power Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

