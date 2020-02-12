B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. Bank Of Princeton has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $200.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

