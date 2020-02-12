Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 173.56 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.29), 1,187,754 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 544% from the average session volume of 184,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.20 ($2.29).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 180.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to pursue long term capital growth through investment principally in small Japanese companies. The Company invests principally in small Japanese company securities with either market capitalization or turnover less than approximately 150 billion Yens.

