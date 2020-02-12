Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the January 15th total of 348,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTB shares. Citigroup cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 100,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,625. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.91.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

