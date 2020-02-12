Barrington Research Weighs in on Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIRI. ValuEngine cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

SIRI opened at $7.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,230.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,418,716 shares of company stock worth $10,008,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

