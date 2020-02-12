Bathurst Resources (ASX:BRL) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Bathurst Resources Ltd (ASX:BRL)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.10 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.07), approximately 334,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.08).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21.

In related news, insider Russell Middleton 1,814,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd.

Bathurst Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of coal in New Zealand. The company holds interests in the Canterbury Coal mine located in the west of Christchurch; Stockton mine located in the north of Westport; and Takitimu mine located in the Northwest of Invercargill.

