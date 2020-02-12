Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Receives $92.85 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAX. Cfra raised their price objective on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.43. 1,566,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,334. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $72.31 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.39.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.