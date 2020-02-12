BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for BCE in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.76 per share for the year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

BCE stock opened at $48.28 on Monday. BCE has a 52 week low of $42.74 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.6267 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 91.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in BCE by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

