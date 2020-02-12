Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) will post $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the highest is $3.07. Becton Dickinson and posted earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $11.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.72 to $13.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Becton Dickinson and.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Cowen lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.38.

BDX stock opened at $256.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,689,000 after acquiring an additional 568,366 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after buying an additional 543,512 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,349,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,267,000 after buying an additional 528,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 548,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after buying an additional 326,357 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

