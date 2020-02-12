Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 78,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Becton Dickinson and worth $247,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,090,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,840,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,051,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,954,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 920,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $4.18 on Wednesday, reaching $252.23. 2,367,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,019. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.73. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.