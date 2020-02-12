Bee Token (BEE) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Bee Token (CURRENCY:BEE) traded down 53.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Bee Token has a market capitalization of $60,446.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bee Token has traded down 37% against the dollar. One Bee Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bee Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.13 or 0.03535991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00248466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00039077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00145789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bee Token Token Profile

Bee Token was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Bee Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,629,159 tokens. Bee Token’s official website is www.beetoken.com . Bee Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thebeetoken . Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bee Token

Bee Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bee Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bee Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bee Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bee Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.